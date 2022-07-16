Washtenaw County back to “medium” COVID level

ANN ARBOR – On Thursday, Washtenaw Country returned to a “medium” COVID community risk level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

At this level, CDC guidance does not include broad masking recommendations but people can wears masks based on preference or risk at all levels.

The county had previously been categorized at the “low” risk level on Friday, July 8, and has gone back and forth between the “low” and “medium” levels since mid-June.

The Washtenaw County Health Department announced the change on Twitter and recommended several prevention actions: including seeking testing, vaccination and avoiding others if exposed to those with COVID-19.

Community members with symptoms, a positive COVID-19 test or who have been exposed to someone COVID-19 positive should mask wear a mask. Multilayer surgical masks and KN95, or N95 masks are recommended, the health department said.

As of 10 a.m. on Friday, July 15, 66 confirmed cases, 15 probable cases, two hospitalizations and zero COVID-19 related deaths were reported within the previous 24 hours, per the WCHD case website. The current positivity rate is 14.7 percent.

Learn more about COVID-19 case rates here.