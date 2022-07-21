Cirque Italia water circus coming to Ann Arbor’s Briarwood Mall

ANN ARBOR – Cirque Italia’s Silver Unit water circus is coming to the Ann Arbor area at the end of the month.

From July 28-31, guests can enjoy the pirate-themed show in a big top tent in Briarwood Mall’s parking lot.

The stage holds 35,000 gallons of water and circus members perform daring acts in and around curtains of fountain jets and simulated rain.

“At Cirque Italia, the high-energy acts swing from ropes, flip over trapezes, and zip by on BMX bikes and roller skates—pushing the boundaries of human ability,” reads the event’s website.

“Founder Manuel Rebecchi -- the nephew of Moira Orfei, the world-renowned queen of the Italian circus -- combined his family’s pedigree with his own groundbreaking ideas to form a company that leaves crowds breathless and competitors hurrying to catch up.”

Tickets range from $25-$50 for adults and $10-$45 for children. Tickets can be purchased here.

Showtimes:

July 28: 7:30 p.m.

July 29: 7:30 p.m.

July 30: 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

July 31: 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m.

Briarwood Mall is located at 100 Briarwood Circle.

For more information, visit www.cirqueitalia.com.