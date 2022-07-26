University of Michigan’s adult hospitals ranked No. 1 in Michigan, No. 17 in US

ANN ARBOR – University of Michigan Health’s adult hospitals have been ranked No. 1 in Michigan and No. 17 in the nation by U.S. News & World Report, which recently published its 2022-2023 “Best Hospitals” rankings.

The media company also awarded U-M Health with its Honor Roll distinction for the seventh year in a row.

The health system also had three of its medical specialties rank in the national top 10, five in the national top 20 and nine as the state’s top program. The three specialties to rank nationally in the top 10 include Urology (No. 9), Ear, Nose & Throat (No. 9) and Ophthalmology (No. 8).

“Every day, our teams come together during one of health care’s most challenging times for a common purpose – providing exceptional care for our patients,” chief nurse executive at U-M Health Nancy May said in a statement. “This national honor is a reminder of the impact we make each day.”

Here’s how other specialties at Michigan Medicine ranked nationwide:

Cancer (No. 40)

Cardiology & Heart Surgery (No. 26)

Diabetes & Endocrinology (No. 37)

Gastroenterology & GI Surgery (No. 25)

Geriatrics (No. 21)

Obstetrics & Gynecology (No. 21)

Neurology & Neurosurgery (No. 20)

Orthopedics (No. 18)

Pulmonology (No. 22)

Rehabilitation (No. 33)

“To be recognized as a national leader in patient safety and experience is an extraordinary accomplishment and point of pride for our entire U-M Health community,” president of U-M Health and executive vice dean for clinical affairs for the U-M Medical School David Miller said in a statement.

“In the most challenging of times, our teams have come together to provide the highest standards of care for our patients and our communities.”

USNWR determines its “Best Hospitals” rankings based on surveys and metrics like volume, patient experience, patient safety and quality of nursing, risk-adjusted survival and readmission rates among other indicators related to care.

“It’s because of our employees’ commitment to our core values of caring, integrity, innovation, inclusion and teamwork that our health system can achieve such an honorable ranking year after year,” chief executive officer of Michigan Medicine and dean of the U-M Medical School Marschall S. Runge said in a statement. “I am so grateful for the teams that make Michigan Medicine a name people can trust.”