Ranking: University of Michigan’s Mott No. 1 children’s hospital in Michigan

Care teams at U-M's C.S. Mott Children's Hospital and Von Voigtlander Women's Hospital now wear buttons with their faces on them to improve patient experience while masks remain a critical safety measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

ANN ARBOR – U.S. News & World Report has named University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital as the top children’s hospital in Michigan -- again.

Year after year, the media company recognizes Mott for its work in the fields of cardiology and heart surgery, cancer, nephrology, orthopedics, neurology and neurosurgery, gastroenterology and gastrointestinal surgery, pulmonology, urology and diabetes and endocrinology.

On U.S. News’ 2022-23 Best Children’s Hospitals list, Mott was ranked tenth nationally for pediatric cardiology and heart surgery. Mott’s Congenital Heart Center is one of the largest programs in the U.S. and treats patients from around the world with complex congenital heart problems.

“We’re proud to remain a leader in the state for pediatric care,” chief operating officer at Mott and Von Voigtlander Women’s Hospital Luanne Thomas Ewald said in a release. “These achievements wouldn’t be possible without our entire team’s tireless commitment to high quality patient care, innovation and research.”

Ad

The annual ranking by U.S. News considers 119 children’s hospitals across the country and ranks the top 50.

“Families travel from across the country and globe to receive complex, specialized care for their children who often face rare and life-threatening conditions,” Mott chief clinical officer Nicole Sroufe said in a statement. “We’re grateful for our exceptional teams of doctors, nurses and staff whose experience, compassion and dedication to growth allow us to best serve the children and families who entrust us with their care.”

To determine the rankings, U.S. News analyzes surveys and data of thousands of pediatric specialists. Measures such as patient outcomes, health equity, compliance with best practices and available clinical resources are considered.

“We’re pleased to again be recognized as a top-ranked hospital that excels in treating high-risk cases,” chief nursing officer at Mott, Kelly Baird-Cox, said in a statement. “Our teams are honored to serve every family and child who comes through our doors.”

Ad

To learn more about C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital, visit www.mottchildren.org.