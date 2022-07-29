Rep. Debbie Dingell announces $10M in federal health care grants for University of Michigan

Debbie Dingell speaks at the Ford School of Public Policy on April 12, 2017 (Credit: Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy / University of Michigan)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Debbie Dingell (MI-12) announced on Friday that the Department of Health and Human Services will be awarding the University of Michigan $10,279,947 in grant funding to advance health care research.

The HHS grant will help the university conduct cancer treatment, aging and lung disease research, among other areas.

“The University of Michigan continues to lead the nation and the world in groundbreaking health care research to improve outcomes for patients and families,” Dingell said in a statement. “With this nearly $10 million in federal grant funding from HHS, the University of Michigan will conduct vital research on a host of critical public health issues.

“I look forward to continuing to work with the University and HHS to secure additional funding for this important research that will change lives not only in our community and state, but across the country.”

Read: University of Michigan’s adult hospitals ranked No. 1 in Michigan, No. 17 in US

Ad

According to its website, HHS is the largest grant-making agency in the country. The majority of its grants are given directly to states, tribes, territories, community and educational organizations before they are distributed to eligible organizations and individuals.