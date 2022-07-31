82º

Washtenaw County beach reopens after testing shows drop in bacteria levels

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

People swim at Independence Lake beach on July 14, 2019. (Meredith Bruckner)

WHITMORE LAKE, Mich. – The Independence Lake beach has reopened for swimming after closing on Thursday, July 28, due to high levels of E. coli bacteria.

Testing now shows that bacteria levels are “below actionable levels,” according to Washtenaw County Health Department officials.

E.coli is a bacteria that can cause vomiting, diarrhea and stomach cramps.

Bacteria levels will be monitored on a weekly basis.

Independence Lake beach was closed earlier in July for the same reason.

It is located at 3200 Jennings Rd in Whitmore Lake.

Sarah has worked for WDIV since June 2018. She covers community events, good eats and small businesses in Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in Applied Linguistics from Grand Valley State University.

