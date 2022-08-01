80º

All About Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor’s summer recycling tagging program to end on Friday

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Recycling truck. (Recycle Ann Arbor)

ANN ARBOR – The city’s annual Feet on the Street cart-tagging program will come to an end on Friday.

Each year, the city dispatches recycling “detectives” who investigate residential recycling carts and give real-time, tailored feedback in an effort to improve and streamline local recycling practices.

As a reminder, the city asks that residents remember to follow these rules when deciding which items to toss into their recycling bins:

Ann Arbor recycling graphic. (City of Ann Arbor)

The initiative by the City of Ann Arbor Public Works and Office of Sustainability and Innovation is funded by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy and is be completed with help from The Recycling Partnership, the Washtenaw Regional Resource Management Authority (WRRMA), Recycle Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County.

The Recycling Partnership has launched the program in more than 70 cities and towns around the U.S. and some communities reported a 57% drop in nonrecyclables in carts.

