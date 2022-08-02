New name, same store: Beloved Ann Arbor bookstore reveals new identity

ANN ARBOR – Nicola’s Books on Ann Arbor’s westside is now Schuler Books.

The beloved independent bookstore was taken over by Michigan-based book company Schuler Books in 2014 but retained the name given to it by its previous owner, Nicola Rooney.

“During the transition, it was decided to leave the name Nicola’s Books in place. In the ensuing years, however, our store has been a member of the Schuler Books family in everything but name,” Schuler Books officials said on Facebook.

But the new name isn’t the only change. Schuler Books Ann Arbor is taking over the Old Siam restaurant space next door. More space means the addition of a used books section, a larger children’s section and other expanded sections.

Changes will be documented on the store’s social media.

Officials said that purchasing Nicola’s was a homecoming for Schuler Books owners and University of Michigan graduates Bill and Cecile Fehsenfeld. The husband-wife team met while working at Ann Arbor’s Ulrich’s Books at 1200 S. University Ave. and are celebrating 40 years in business this fall.

Schuler Books also has stores in Grand Rapids and Okemos, Michigan.

Schuler Books Ann Arbor is at 2513 Jackson Ave. in the Westgate Shopping Center.