Ann Arbor’s State Theatre to hold special screenings of ‘Welcome to Commie High’

ANN ARBOR – The State Theatre will be holding a series of screenings of “Welcome to Commie High” from Aug. 26-30 to mark the school’s 50th anniversary.

Community High School was founded in 1972 and has been described as an experiment in public education.

“The film follows its humanistic, anti-establishment origins in the early 70s through its survival into the 90s, when enrollment demands for this alternative, small school led to a wild craze of lines, camp outs and convoluted lottery systems,” reads a release.

Community High is one of the last public schools remaining from the country’s “free school” movement. The documentary film captures the 2016-2017 school year and runs 93 minutes.

Tickets

$10.50 General

$8.50 Students, Seniors, U.S. Veterans

$8 MTF Members

$7.50 Matinee (Mon-Fri before 6 p.m., excluding holidays)

For more information, including showtimes, click here.