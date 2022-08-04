78º

All About Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor’s State Theatre to hold special screenings of ‘Welcome to Commie High’

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Tags: Ann Arbor, Ann Arbor Public Schools, Community High School, Education, High School, AAPS, Washtenaw County, State Theatre, Screening, Film, Documentary
Community High School in Ann Arbor. (Credit: Ann Arbor Public Schools)

ANN ARBOR – The State Theatre will be holding a series of screenings of “Welcome to Commie High” from Aug. 26-30 to mark the school’s 50th anniversary.

Community High School was founded in 1972 and has been described as an experiment in public education.

“The film follows its humanistic, anti-establishment origins in the early 70s through its survival into the 90s, when enrollment demands for this alternative, small school led to a wild craze of lines, camp outs and convoluted lottery systems,” reads a release.

Community High is one of the last public schools remaining from the country’s “free school” movement. The documentary film captures the 2016-2017 school year and runs 93 minutes.

Tickets

  • $10.50 General
  • $8.50 Students, Seniors, U.S. Veterans
  • $8 MTF Members
  • $7.50 Matinee (Mon-Fri before 6 p.m., excluding holidays)

For more information, including showtimes, click here.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Meredith has worked for WDIV since August 2017 and was voted one of Washtenaw County's best journalists in 2019 by eCurrent's readers. She covers the community of Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in International Broadcast Journalism from City University London, UK.

email