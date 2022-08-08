Here’s which Ann Arbor sidewalks will be closed for improvements in August

ANN ARBOR – Several sidewalks around downtown Ann Arbor are closing on Monday to allow for the installation of underground conduit and fiber optic cable as part of a technology infrastructure improvement project.

While pedestrian traffic will be maintained, there may be detours, pavement removal, meter bagging and parking space and through-traffic closures.

City of Ann Arbor Information Technology Department contractor Turnkey Network Solutions is anticipated to perform construction until Friday, Aug. 26, according to a notice from the city.

Here’s which streets will be impacted:

East side of Fourth and Huron streets: sidewalk and lane closures

West side of Fifth Street at Huron Street: sidewalk and lane closures

East side of Division Street between Huron Street and Washington Street: bike lane and sidewalk closures

Liberty Lane between Fourth Street and Fifth Stree: sidewalk closure and meter bagging

the alley between Ashley Street and Main Street, and Liberty Street and William Street: no closures expected

the alley between Main Street and Fourth Street, and Williams and Liberty streets: no closures expected

West side of East University Avenue from Willard Street to South University: sidewalk and parking space closures

South side of Willard Street between Forest Avenue and East University: sidewalk closure

East side of Forest Avenue between Willard Street and South University Avenue: sidewalk closure and parking meter bagging

Church Street at South University Avenue: lane closure and parking space closures

Learn more about Ann Arbor street and construction closures here.