4 ways to support Ann Arbor nonprofits on National Nonprofits Day

ANN ARBOR – Think charitably on Tuesday during National Nonprofits Day.

Commemorated annually on August 17, the day recognizes the unsung heroes of community wellness--nonprofits.

Ann Arbor has dozens of these organizations that work tirelessly to better the community through providing food, clothing, education, medical care and housing assistance.

Here are 4 ways to support Tree Town’s nonprofits:

1. Open your wallet

Everyone is feeling the squeeze of inflation right now, including nonprofits. Donating $5 here or there adds up over time and helps nonprofits combat rising costs for supplies and utilities.

Most nonprofits have ways to donate to their organizations through their websites and offer receipts to help with tax deductions.

Check out this list, this list or this one for suggestions on where to give.

2. Donate your time

If you don’t have any extra money to give, donate your time. Several area organizations rely heavily on the generosity ofvolunteers who give up their free time to help.

Here are a few examples of what is needed locally:

Humane Society of Huron Valley volunteers help clean the shelter, do laundry, walk dogs, play with cats and help its veterinary and administrative staff.

826michigan volunteers cultivate the minds of local youth by helping with academic performance. They also work in its robot shop.

Washtenaw Literacy tutors help others in Ann Arbor improve their English or learn basic literary skills.

3. Clean out your pantry

The Ann Arbor area has several food pantries in need of nonperishable, donated food items.

While Food Gatherers may be the most well-known food rescue in Ann Arbor, several organizations in the area offer accept grocery items and food for those who need them. Check out the Hope Clinic and Back Door Food Pantry websites for more about donating food and personal items.

4. Get rid of your gently used stuff

Cleaning out your closet or switching your style? House by the Side of the Road accepts clothing and household items, which are given to families in need for free. The nonprofit is most in need of microwaves, toasters, fans, tennis shoes, men’s jeans, underwear and pajamas for men, women and children right now. Here’s how you can donate.

If you have furniture in good condition to get rid of, HouseN2Home could use it. The Ann Arbor-based organization takes in donated home goods and furniture and then furnishes local homes and apartments for residents in need and those exiting homelessness. It is in need of numerous items including bedding, beds, couches, desks, chairs, TVs, tables, coffee makers, cooking dishes, trash cans and dinnerware. Find the list of in-need items here.