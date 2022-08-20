Volunteer with Ann Arbor’s GIVE365 at a spooktackular event on the Huron River

Ann Arbor Parks & Recreation staff wait for trick-or-treaters to paddle up to their station on Oct. 14, 2018.

ANN ARBOR – Dress up and pass out candy to trick-or-treaters canoeing on the Huron River during the annual Trick-or-Treat Paddle on Sunday, Oct. 16.

Every year, area residents are invited to paddle around Ann Arbor’s Gallup Park pond to play games and collect candy from themed stations.

Volunteers are needed to help Ann Arbor Parks & Recreation’s GIVE 365 to pass out candy and run family-friendly games. Costumes are provided but volunteers are welcome to bring their own.

Here’s when volunteers are needed:

11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

2-5:30 p.m

4-6 p.m.

Those interested can sign up online or call 734-794-6445.

Gallup Park is at 3000 Fuller Road.