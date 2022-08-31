Ann Arbor still waiting on new South Main Street light as football season approaches

ANN ARBOR – Supply chain issues have put plans for a new traffic light at the intersection of South Main Street and Scio Church Road on hold.

In May, the signal pole was ripped off its foundation when hit by a vehicle, City of Ann Arbor officials said in a road update. The damage resulted in temporary lane closures and detours.

“Unfortunately, the supplier informed us last week that the order for the pole and mast arms will not come for several months yet due to supply chain issues,” officials said.

With football season right around the corner, a wooden pole and span wire signal has been erected for interim use allowing the city to reopen another northbound lane of South Main Street.

The temporary light will also be used for one-way operation during football games at the University of Michigan stadium.

“Once the permanent materials arrive, the installation timeline will be put into place and we will send notice of the project timeline and associated lane closures,” officials said.

Learn more about Ann Arbor traffic and road issues at www.a2gov.org/roads.