Zingerman’s Roadhouse names new managing partner

ANN ARBOR – After almost 20 years at Zingerman’s Roadhouse, Lisa Schultz has been named the eatery’s newest managing partner.

Schultz first started as a server at the Jackson Avenue restaurant in 2004 and has worked in front-of-house management roles over the years.

Zingerman’s officials added that she has “played an integral role” at the Roadhouse by helping to create its service culture. She also helped the restaurant tackle the challenges it has faced since the start of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“While it was extremely challenging at times, I enjoyed training and supporting our staff to help them provide top-notch service to each other and our guests. I’m proud that we made it through and are in a good place—and I’m hoping to help get us to an even better place,” Schultz said in a release.

Here’s what some had to say about her:

“This is a positive move for succession planning and long-term organizational stability. Her humility, positive leadership, and commitment to our vision and values are exceptional.” - Zingerman’s co-founder, Ari Weinzweig.

Ad

“I’m very excited Lisa stepped forward to be the Managing Partner at the Roadhouse. Lisa has been instrumental in helping the Roadhouse through a very tough two years and is poised to lead the Roadhouse onward. As a fellow woman business owner, it thrills me beyond words to have another strong leader in the organization step up and to bring the number of women partners to 50% in our Partners Group!” - ZingTrain managing partner Katie Frank.