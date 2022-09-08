Golf outing, fundraiser for Arbor Hospice set for Sept. 13

The University of Michigan Golf Course will reopen on May 1, 2020.

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Arbor Hospice is hosting its annual Heroes for Arbor Hospice fundraiser at Eagle Crest Golf Club on Tuesday, Sept. 13.

The golf outing will benefit The Residence of Arbor Hospice and will begin at 7:30 a.m. with registration and breakfast, followed by a shotgun start at 9 a.m. The golf outing will feature longest drive and closest-to-the-pin contests for men and woman, as well as a golf cannon hole, beat-the-pro hole and a 50/50 raffle.

Tickets are $250 per person and include one round with a golf cart, breakfast, lunch, dinner and alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

To purchase tickets, click here.

“We need community members to step up as heroes for Arbor Hospice,” director of philanthropy at Arbor Hospice Peggy Cole said in a statement. “The cost of end-of-life care often exceeds insurance and patient contributions, leaving The Residence of Arbor Hospice to operate at a significant loss each year. Because of these financial pressures, we rely on the generosity of donors to support this vital and valued resource for all who seek dignity, peace and comfort at the end of life.”

Ad

Arbor Hospice has been serving southeast Michigan hospice patients and their families since 1998. In 2021, it served 1,645 patients and families, 255 of whom stayed at The Residence of Arbor Hospice.

“This invaluable resource provides essential services for families who can no longer take care of loved ones safely and effectively at home – offering short-term inpatient care to effectively manage pain and symptoms in a comfortable, supportive environment,” reads a press release.

“Extensive medical support and attention also allows the not-for-profit to take on more complex end-of-life cases – which lets patients and their families, from all walks of life – focus on enjoying their final days together in peace and comfort.”

Eagle Crest Golf Club is located at 1201 S. Huron St. in Ypsilanti.