Eastern Michigan University campus to get electric scooters

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Eastern Michigan University has partnered with Spin to offer its students, faculty and staff a greener mode of transportation on its campus.

Starting on Sept. 19, battery-operated scooters will be available to rent and will be located in marked corrals next to bike racks on campus.

To download the Spin app, riders must have a valid driver’s license and be at least 18 years of age or older.

The eco-friendly scooters are powered by 100% renewable energy and are in line with the university’s “long-standing commitment to sustainability,” according to a press release.

“We applaud the work that EMU is doing to expand alternative transit solutions that are safe and sustainable,” Senior Manager of Campus Partnerships at Spin, Matt Reback, said in a statement. “Spin will be a natural and complementary addition to the local transit network, and to Eastern Michigan University’s campus where scooters will help alleviate traffic congestion.”

In 2021, Spin was the first micro-mobility company in the world to achieve carbon neutrality, according to a release.

For more information about Spin, visit www.spin.app.

Eastern Michigan University is located at 900 Oakwood St. in Ypsilanti.