Get sliding scale priced meals at this Kerrytown restaurant

ANN ARBOR – Kerrytown’s Miss Kim restaurant will now offer to-go meals on a sliding price scale.

The Korean eatery is offering a menu with four price points allowing guests to select a price that is affordable for them. Those in need of a discount can choose a lower cost while others wanting to be generous can pay 1.5 times the regular price.

“We are hoping that this sliding scale program will grow and allow us to reach those in need and serve more people than just a one-time donation. We are betting on the goodness of people,” said Miss Kim Managing Partner and chef Ji Hye Kim.

Price points include $0, half off, full price, and ‘Pay it Forward,’ Miss Kim officials said.

The Kerrytown eatery has been offering free kids’ meals during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and has been working with community partners, like Food Gatherers and Ypsilanti Meals on Wheels, to get meals to those in need and frontline workers.

The sliding scale menu received its initial funding from the RAISE: High Road Restaurants’ High Road Kitchens program, and aims to maintain itself with profits from the different price points.

Diners can order from the menu whenever the Ann Arbor eatery is open. Miss Kim’s hours are 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays; 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Fridays; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays; and 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Sundays.

See the menu here.