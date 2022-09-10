US Marshals: fugitive child predator arrested in Washtenaw County

ANN ARBOR – U.S. Marshals have arrested a man wanted on a felony warrant for allegedly assaulting a 9-year-old.

Christopher Maccines, 28, was arrested in Milan, Michigan, on Friday by the U.S. Marshals Service Detroit Fugitive Apprehension Team.

In April, a 9-year-old boy told his mother that Maccines had sexually assaulted him and an investigation was started, officials said. At the time, Maccines was volunteering as a mentor at the Big Brothers and Big Sisters of America.

“The U.S. Marshal Service takes crimes against children extremely seriously. Anyone who harms a child, becomes priority one, and the United States Marshals Service will utilize all available resources of the federal government to bring that person to justice,” said U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Michigan, Owen Cypher.

Authorities said that the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office investigated and a felony warrant was issued on Aug. 26 by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office.

The investigation was taken over on Friday by the Detroit Fugitive Apprehension Team and Maccines was arrested hours later.

The 28-year-old is currently at Washtenaw County Jail to wait for court proceedings.