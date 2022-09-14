Silent disco to take over Ann Arbor’s Liberty Plaza on Thursdays this fall

ANN ARBOR – Who said once summer comes to an end things have to be boring?

With Sonic Lunch in the rearview mirror, another fun-filled community event is setting its sights on downtown’s Liberty Plaza.

Starting on Thursday, a free silent disco will be taking over the space every week from 8-10 p.m.

The fall series will run through Oct. 20.

What’s a silent disco? Participants wear wireless headphones and are played three music sets. The event is presented by the City of Ann Arbor and headphones can be reserved at www.whoasilentdisco.com/events.

A separate silent disco took over Main Street last month as part of the inaugural Say Yes Fest.

Liberty Plaza is located at 310 S. Division Street.