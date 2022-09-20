Head to Ann Arbor Farmers Market for September Food Truck Rally on Wednesday

ANN ARBOR – The monthly Ann Arbor Farmers Market Food Truck Rally returns on Wednesday.
Taking place on the third Wednesday of the month, the rallies run from 5-8 p.m. and are a great way to enjoy the beautiful weather, good food and community.
This month’s food trucks include:
- Apple Blossom Kombucha
- Delectabowl
- Hero or Villain
- Impasto
- Island Noodles
- Jamaican Spice
- Michigan Drinks
- Mustard’s Last Stand
- Nomadic
- PB&J’s BBQ
- Rite Spice Kitchen
- Simply Spanish
- Tacos El Mariachi Loco
Live music will be provided by The Pontiac Trailblazers.
The final Food Truck Rally of the season will be held on Oct. 19. For more information, visit the market’s Facebook page.
Ann Arbor Farmers Market is located at 315 Detroit St.