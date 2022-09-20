Head to Ann Arbor Farmers Market for September Food Truck Rally on Wednesday

Customers wait in line outside Impasto Detroit's truck at a Food Truck Rally at Ann Arbor Farmers Market.

ANN ARBOR – The monthly Ann Arbor Farmers Market Food Truck Rally returns on Wednesday.

Taking place on the third Wednesday of the month, the rallies run from 5-8 p.m. and are a great way to enjoy the beautiful weather, good food and community.

This month’s food trucks include:

Apple Blossom Kombucha

Delectabowl

Hero or Villain

Impasto

Island Noodles

Jamaican Spice

Michigan Drinks

Mustard’s Last Stand

Nomadic

PB&J’s BBQ

Rite Spice Kitchen

Simply Spanish

Tacos El Mariachi Loco

Live music will be provided by The Pontiac Trailblazers.

The final Food Truck Rally of the season will be held on Oct. 19. For more information, visit the market’s Facebook page.

Ann Arbor Farmers Market is located at 315 Detroit St.