77º

LIVE

All About Ann Arbor

Head to Ann Arbor Farmers Market for September Food Truck Rally on Wednesday

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Tags: Ann Arbor, Ann Arbor Farmers Market, Farmers Market, Ann Arbor Events, Food Truck, Food Truck Rally, Community, Ann Arbor Eats, Washtenaw County
Customers wait in line outside Impasto Detroit's truck at a Food Truck Rally at Ann Arbor Farmers Market. (Ann Arbor Farmers Market)

ANN ARBOR – The monthly Ann Arbor Farmers Market Food Truck Rally returns on Wednesday.

Taking place on the third Wednesday of the month, the rallies run from 5-8 p.m. and are a great way to enjoy the beautiful weather, good food and community.

This month’s food trucks include:

  • Apple Blossom Kombucha
  • Delectabowl
  • Hero or Villain
  • Impasto
  • Island Noodles
  • Jamaican Spice
  • Michigan Drinks
  • Mustard’s Last Stand
  • Nomadic
  • PB&J’s BBQ
  • Rite Spice Kitchen
  • Simply Spanish
  • Tacos El Mariachi Loco

Live music will be provided by The Pontiac Trailblazers.

The final Food Truck Rally of the season will be held on Oct. 19. For more information, visit the market’s Facebook page.

Ann Arbor Farmers Market is located at 315 Detroit St.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Meredith has worked for WDIV since August 2017 and was voted one of Washtenaw County's best journalists in 2019 by eCurrent's readers. She covers the community of Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in International Broadcast Journalism from City University London, UK.

email