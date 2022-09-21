Ann Arbor for Public Power advocacy group hosting community event at Liberty Plaza

ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor for Public Power will host an event at Liberty Plaza on Sunday from 2-5 p.m. to provide the community with information about its goal for the city to achieve 100% renewable energy by building a municipal utility.

Public Power in the Plaza will feature a series of speakers including State Senator Jeff Irwin, State Representative Yousef Rabhi, Michelle Deatrick, representatives of the local Sunrise Movement and more.

The event will feature live music from Mary and the Huzz Band, the Chris Canas Band and the Rowan Tucker-Meyer Quintet. Free ice cream will also be handed out to attendees.

“With a feasibility study into Ann Arbor’s energy options, including municipalization, we want to inform interested members of the public about our perspective regarding the benefits of municipalization and provide them an opportunity to learn how to get involved,” reads an event release.

Liberty Plaza is located at 310 S. Division St.

