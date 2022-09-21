University of Michigan reports record-breaking $1.7B in research volume for 2022

ANN ARBOR – The University of Michigan’s annual report revealed a record $1.7 billion in research spending for fiscal year 2022.

Total research volume at the university saw an 8.4% increase in FY ‘22, and U-M reported federally sponsored research expenditures reached a record $973 million -- up 8.9% from the year prior.

Research in FY ‘22 which ended on June 30 ranged from driverless vehicle technologies to Great Lakes water quality and firearm violence to global health disparities.

“Our research community continues to innovate and thrive, asking the most crucial questions that society needs answered, and then using their knowledge and experience to identify and implement solutions,” vice president for research and Professor of Emergency Medicine Rebecca Cunningham said in a release.

“Research volume is an important metric that highlights our reputation as the nation’s leading public research university, but what is even more important is how we use this funding to spark new discoveries, generate new knowledge and create positive change in communities worldwide. Our universitywide research efforts will have a lasting impact for decades to come.”

For the past 11 years, U-M has been ranked the No. 1 public research university in the U.S. by the National Science Foundation.

“The University of Michigan research enterprise changes lives for the better,” President Mary Sue Coleman said in a statement. “Whether addressing human health, exploring the universe, creating art or protecting the natural environment, our researchers and scientists are committed to improving our world with their intellect, expertise and curiosity.”

During FY ‘22, the National Institutes of Health awarded $640 million of research to U-M, making it the largest external sponsor of research at the school.

Here’s how other research expenditures broke down for FY ‘22:

National Science Foundation: $100 million

U.S. Department of Defense: $82 million

U.S. Department of Energy: $43 million

“The continued success of our research enterprise is a direct reflection of the university’s strong partnership with the federal government because, at the end of the day, their financial investments enable our faculty to address and solve challenges that have broad societal impact,” assistant vice president for research Kristina Ko said in a release.

Other achievements for FY ‘22 at U-M included 433 new inventions and 16 new startups. In total, researchers secured 1,954 research awards over the past fiscal year.

According to a release, research at U-M contributed to $94 million of the state’s economy during the past fiscal year.