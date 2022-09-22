Washtenaw Community College hosting job, internship fair on Oct. 13

The entrance of the Morris Lawrence Building at Washtenaw Community College.

ANN ARBOR – Members of the public are invited to Washtenaw Community College’s Fall Career & Internship Fair on Thursday, Oct. 13.

More than 70 employers with jobs to fill will be attending the fair, according to WCC.

The first in-person fair on campus since March 2020, the event will take place in the newly renovated Morris Lawrence Building from 4-6 p.m.

Employers from the following industries will be participating in the fair:

Automotive

Advanced manufacturing

Banking/mortgage

Computer science

Education/childcare

Engineering

Health care

IT

Music/entertainment

Restaurant/hotel

Welding/fabrication

Employers are seeking to fill full-time, part-time and internship positions.

Free online workshops will be offered ahead of time to help participants prepare for the event. They include:

“Get Your Resume Ready For the Career Fair!” at noon on October 10

“Create an Elevator Speech That Will Take You Places!” at noon on October 11

“Navigate a Career Fair Like a Pro!” at noon on October 12

To register for the event, email careers@wccnet.edu.

Participating businesses include:

Amazon

Adventure Center

Busch’s Fresh Food Market

Menlo Innovations

Michigan Medicine

Zingerman’s and more

To learn more about the event and to see the full list of participating companies, click here.

Interested individuals can also register online for community members and WCC students and alumni.

WCC is located at 4800 E. Huron River Drive.