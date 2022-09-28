COVID cases decline on University of Michigan’s Ann Arbor campus

3/8/18 Student life Stock photography taken on University of Michigan's North Campus in the GG Brown Building.

ANN ARBOR – Cases of COVID-19 have decreased dramatically since the beginning of September, according to data released by the University of Michigan on Wednesday.

The school updates its Ann Arbor Campus and Community COVID-19 Dashboard every Wednesday at 9 a.m. to share data from the week prior. According to the dashboard, total cases on campus the week ending Sept. 24 were 200, compared to 719 cases during the week ending Sept. 3.

Daily cases have also trended downward as has the weekly positivity rate via the school’s Community Tracking and Sampling Program. The program tracks asymptomatic students, faculty and staff and as of the week ending Sept. 24 had a 1.7% test positivity rate, compared to 6.3% the week ending Sept. 3.

The data aligns with test positivity rate trends in Washtenaw County, which stood at 13.2% the week ending Sept. 4 before peaking at 16.2% the week ending Sept. 8. and now stand at 9.6%.

Occupancy of U-M’s isolation housing for individuals with COVID-19 now stands at 0.0%, though the school states that values lower than 10% are not reported to protect the anonymity of individuals in isolation. In comparison, on Sept. 1, 172 individuals were in isolation housing, according to school data.

During the week ending Sept. 24, 92% of COVID-19 cases on campus were reported to be mild, while 3% were moderate, 3% were asymptomatic and 3% were unknown.

To see U-M’s COVID-19 data on its Ann Arbor campus, click here.