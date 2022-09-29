Blue LLama Jazz Club to host October benefit dinner for local youth and families

Tables at Blue LLama Jazz Club sit right up against the stage for unobstructed views of entertainment. Photo | Sarah M. Parlette

ANN ARBOR – Enjoy a special dinner at Blue LLama Jazz Club while supporting local underserved youth and families in Washtenaw County.

On Tuesday, Oct. 18, the downtown Ann Arbor eatery and jazz club is hosting a benefit event for Mentor2Youth (M2Y), an area nonprofit that helps empower participants through mentorship and positive habits.

“The work we are accomplishing cannot be done alone. It’s important for people to support local organizations like M2Y because we are giving underserved youth in our community essential resources and an opportunity to be their best selves. We hope anyone interested in this event knows their contribution is a bold step towards the fulfillment of their own purpose. Even if the only purpose we share is the love of food and the love of music – we can bridge the opportunity gap for a whole community of young people,” said M2Y Executive Director Darryl Johnson in a release.

M2Y youth build disciplined habits and opportunities through guided conversations with mentors, activities, guest speakers and the game of chess. Area parents can get support through peer-groups and community experts.

Event attendees can buy tickets from in three tiers. Each tier includes a three-course meal and performance by Ypsilanti-native John E. Lawrence.

Tickets cost $150-$500 per person and can be bought on OpenTable here. Almost 70 percent of ticket proceeds will go towards Mentor2Youth’s mission, Blue LLama Jazz Club officials said in a release.

The benefit dinner will run from 6-9:30 p.m.

“We are excited to leverage our position as a downtown gathering place to connect impactful organizations like M2Y with individuals who want to support community efforts. Many M2Y folks also happen to be our patrons, so this partnership is giving Blue LLama a chance to give back to our community in a whole new way,” said Artistic Director Dave Sharp.