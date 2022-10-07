35th Annual Ann Arbor Jewish Book Festival returns in November

ANN ARBOR – The 35th Annual Ann Arbor Jewish Book Festival will kick off on Nov. 6 and run through Nov. 18.

The event will feature 31 authors and a blend of 17 virtual and six in-person events.

All events are free and open to the public and registration is not required. Two of the in-person sessions will require prior registration.

The majority of the programs are moderated by members of the local community and University of Michigan professors.

Here is the schedule for the in-person programming at the festival:

Sunday, Nov. 6, 11 a.m. at Ann Arbor District Library: Children’s Authors Event with Ruth Behar and Sarah Sassoon

Sunday, Nov. 6, 7 p.m. at the JCC – Opening Night with Heather Cabot

Thursday, Nov. 10, 6 p.m. at the JCC – Sponsor Dinner, Sponsor Night with Annabelle Gurwitch

Sunday, Nov. 13, 11 a.m. at the JCC – Local Authors Event with Franki Bagdade, Michelle Segar, Ken Wachsberger, Ann S. Epstein, Danica Davidson, and Susan Beth Miller

Tuesday, Nov. 15, 7 p.m. at Third Mind Books – Local Authors Event with Julie Goldstein Ellis, Nancy Szabo, and Phil Barr

Thursday, Nov. 17, 7 p.m. at the JCC – Local Author Event with Scott Hershovitz

For more information, including book titles, author bios, dates, Zoom and registration links, visit book.jccannarbor.org.

Featured books can be purchased at bookshop.org/shop/jccannarbor-org or at Literati Bookstore.