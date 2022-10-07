48º

Ann Arbor’s Hands-On Museum selling tickets for Adult Night, 40th birthday bash

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Adult Night at the Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum. (Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum)

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum turns 40 this year and in honor of the milestone, it’s hosting Adult Night at the Museum on Oct. 13.

The event is for individuals 21 years and older and will be held after hours between 6:30-9:30 p.m.

In the spirit of feeling like a kid again, guests are invited to play and explore the space while enjoying music, drinks, snacks and activities.

Tickets are $25 per person and $20 for AAHOM members.

Each ticket includes a choice of an alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverage, a commemorative pint glass and donuts. Additional beverages will be available for $5 at the event.

Each guest is asked to bring a valid photo ID for entry.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

For more information about the museum, visit www.discoverscienceandnature.org/aahom.

The Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum is located at 220 E. Ann St.

Meredith has worked for WDIV since August 2017 and was voted one of Washtenaw County's best journalists in 2019 by eCurrent's readers. She covers the community of Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in International Broadcast Journalism from City University London, UK.

