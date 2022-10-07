Make cider, taste baked goods at Apple Day in Ann Arbor this weekend

ANN ARBOR – The Pittsfield Union Grange is bringing back its annual Apple Day on Saturday.

The fraternal and service organization throws the community event each year to celebrate apple season with family-friendly activities.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 3337 Ann Arbor-Saline Rd.

The event is free and open to the public. Apples and baked goods will be available for purchase.

How it works

Attendees are invited to purchase apples on site or to bring up to one bushel of apples from their own trees.

With the apples, people can make their own cider and applesauce using a grinder and press.

The bake sale will be serving up apple muffins, apple pie and applesauce bundt cake to celebrate the apple harvest.

For more information, visit the event’s website.