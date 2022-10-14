57º

Ann Arbor’s Main Street trick-or-treating, costume parade returns on Oct. 30

Activities free and open to public

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – Celebrate Halloween with local businesses at the 21st annual Downtown Trick-or-Treating & Costume Parade on Sunday, Oct. 30.

More than 30 local businesses will be handing out treats to trick-or-treaters in costume. Just look for the black and orange balloons over the entrances of participating shops.

Trick-or-treating will be preceded by a costume parade with treats provided by Old National Bank.

“Downtown Trick-or-Treating brings joy to the neighborhood,” Sandra Andrade executive director of the Main Street Area Association said in a release. “The business community enjoys this event almost as much as the children.

“I highly recommend making your way downtown between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on October 30 whether or not you have kids in tow, it’s a lot of fun and worth the trip!”

Here’s the schedule of events, according to an event release:

  • 11-11:30 a.m. Costumed kids gather at Main and William to parade down Main Street.
  • 11:30 a.m. Trick-or-Treater Parade down Main Street led by Literati Bookstore. Parents are welcome to walk with their kids.
  • 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Downtown Trick-or-Treating! Main Street Area businesses invite all costumed characters to trick-or-treat. 

Literati Bookstore will feature a spooky kid’s book display, a Halloween-themed photo op, a haunted children’s floor and an adult and children’s costume contest.

The Ann Arbor District Library downtown branch will also be holding its annual costume contest from noon-3 p.m. and is a quick walk from the festivities on Main Street.

To see a trick-or-treating map and to learn about other Halloween events in the area, visit mainstreetannarbor.org.

