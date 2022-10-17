Ann Arbor Fire Department investigating weekend shed fire

An Ann Arbor Fire Department truck is parked outside the Forest Avenue Parking Structure, where wet drills are taking place on June 3, 2021. In the distance, more trainings are taking place at University Towers.

ANN ARBOR – Firefighters are investigating a detached shed fire that happened around 8 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Official shared on social media that Ann Arbor Fire Department shift 3 personnel responded to a shed fire on Vaughn Street.

While the structure couldn’t be saved, firefighters did prevent the fire from spreading. Surrounding buildings were not damaged except for some melted siding.

No injuries were reported.

Vaughn Street is located near downtown Ann Arbor and runs between Packard Street and East University Avenue.