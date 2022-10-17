Tour Ann Arbor’s Kempf House Museum this weekend

ANN ARBOR – The Kempf House Museum will be holding an open house on Sunday from 1-4 p.m.

Located at 312 S. Division St., the home was built in 1853 and belonged to the German-American Kempf family for decades. Reuben and Pauline Kempf lived in the home between 1890-1953 and were music teachers in town.

“The Kempfs were guiding lights in the local music community who often loaned the Steinway in their front parlor—Ann Arbor’s first grand piano—to the university,” wrote Grace Shackman for the Ann Arbor Observer in May 1990. “It was played in the May Festival, by such luminaries as Victor Herbert and Ignace Paderewski.”

The event will feature tours of restored rooms, including a music studio with the Steinway concert grand piano from 1877.

The museum, a nonprofit organization, is dedicated to preserving and celebrating the building, its collections and garden. It hosts a lecture series in the fall and spring as well as social and historical events.

The Greek Revival home is nationally recognized and is now owned by the city of Ann Arbor.

For more information, visit www.kempfhousemuseum.org.