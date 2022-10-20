Washtenaw County Health Department forming new Health Equity Council

Kristin Travis, a community outreach doula, holds a home COVID-19 test kit Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, while picking up supplies at Open Arms Perinatal Services before going out to visit some of her clients in Seattle. The kits were provided by the King County Public Health Dept. and distributed by community-based organizations as a way of providing more accessible testing and faster results. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

YPSILANTI, Mich. – The Washtenaw County Health Department is searching for community members interested in joining its new Health Equity Council.

Health Department staff and community organizations will work with Council members to bridge COVID-19 related health gaps in Washtenaw County. Local community organizations involved in the work will include Educate Youth Ypsi, Community Family Life Center, Second Baptist Church and Mexiquense en Michigan.

“Working together with local partners and community members has been essential in all aspects of our pandemic response,” Washtenaw County health officer Jimena Loveluck said in a statement. “There is still work to be done to promote equity and prevent further harm, as COVID-19 and other health issues continue to disproportionally impact racial and ethnic minorities in our county. We encourage those who are passionate about improving health for all in Washtenaw to apply to join the Health Equity Council.”

To reduce COVID-19 disparities, the Council will work to provide resources, address social determinants of health like food insecurity, low income and access to primary care and identify and overcome prevention barriers.

The work will focus on the hardest hit groups and neighborhoods during the pandemic, including Black and Latinx community members, lower-income households, the 48197 and 48198 zip codes and those experiencing barriers to health care.

The Council will grant funds to community organizations and identify strategies to meet the needs of the community to reduce health inequities in the county, according to a WCHD release.

The Council will meet once or twice a month from November through May 2023.

Those interested in applying should complete this form by Oct. 30. Three community members will be selected to serve on the Health Equity Council and will be paid for their time.

“Ideal applicants are members of local communities or live in geographic areas hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic,” states a Health Department release.

The Health Department established Council as part of a $500,000 grant from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Office of Equity and Minority Health and the Michigan Public Health Institute to tackle local health inequities.