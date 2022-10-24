University of Michigan, Trinity Health Michigan partner to bring pediatric specialties to Metro Detroit

Care teams at U-M's C.S. Mott Children's Hospital and Von Voigtlander Women's Hospital now wear buttons with their faces on them to improve patient experience while masks remain a critical safety measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

ANN ARBOR – University of Michigan Health and Trinity Health Michigan have announced a collaboration to bring pediatric specialists from C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital to Oakland County.

As part of the new partnership, Metro Detroit residents will now be able to access advanced pediatric specialty care at Trinity Health Oakland hospital.

The University of Michigan Board of Regents approved the agreement on Thursday. The venture was also approved by Trinity Health Michigan’s Board of Directors.

“We are excited to welcome leading pediatric experts to our community,” chief medical officer of Trinity Health Oakland Fabian Fregoli said in a statement. “This is a game changer for parents and families in Oakland County and makes our hospital a destination for advanced pediatric specialty care.”

For the first time, families in the tri-county area will be able to access Mott specialists in both outpatient and inpatient settings.

“Our two strong health systems have a long history of working together and we are pleased that this new collaboration will allow us to enhance access to advanced pediatric care for families in metro Detroit,” chief operating officer at C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital and Von Voigtlander Women’s Hospital, Luanne Thomas Ewald, said in a statement.

“Our pediatric specialists are pleased to join the excellent pediatric providers at Trinity Health Oakland to offer more care options closer to where patients live.”

“In working with U-M Health we are increasing access to advanced pediatric care and delivering better outcomes for children living in Oakland County,” president of Trinity Health Oakland and senior vice president of Operations at Trinity Health Michigan Shannon Striebich said in a statement. “I’m so appreciative to U-M Health for collaborating with us yet again and for working alongside our medical teams to provide world-class care to the communities we serve.”

Since January, pediatric patients at Trinity Health Oakland have been receiving heart care from Mott cardiologists as a result from an earlier physician services agreement. As a result of the new collaboration, Mott orthopedic and pediatric urology clinics will open in November, with a pediatric surgery clinic scheduled to open in January 2023.

Over the next year, further pediatric specialties will be offered to Metro Detroit families.

“Trinity Health Michigan has been an excellent partner for U-M Health as we continue to seek new ways to deliver high-quality care to patients across the state,” president of U-M Health, the clinical care enterprise of Michigan Medicine, David Miller, said in a release. “These strategic relationships address the growing need for hospital beds at U-M hospitals in Ann Arbor and expanded care choices closer to patients’ homes.”