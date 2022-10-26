Beloved Old Town Tavern in downtown Ann Arbor to celebrate 50 years of business

ANN ARBOR – Old Town Tavern is turning the big 5-0.

To celebrate its birthday, the Liberty Street tavern is offering 72-cent drink specials and three nights of free, live music between 8-10 p.m. on Nov. 4-6.

Billing itself as the last “Townie” bar, Old Town Tavern has a long history starting from well before it was bought by Jerry Pawlicki in 1972. Pawlicki transformed the building--a former flour and feed store, saloon and bar--into the tavern it is today. The business has stayed in the family since and was taken over by Pawlicki’s sons in 1998.

The tavern originally opened at 6 a.m. in order to accommodate Tree Town’s third-shift workers, according to its website. Now, it opens at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Saturday and is home to students, professionals, retirees and townies.

It offers a large menu of classic favorites like fries and burgers, and Old Tow originals like the Old Town Club and shepherds pie. Its drink menu includes beer, wine, cocktails, beer cocktails, mocktails and more.

Visit Old Town Tavern at 122 W. Liberty Street or online here.

It is open from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday, 11:30 a.m. to 11 Tuesdays to Thursdays, 11:30 a.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday, and 4-10 p.m. on Sunday.