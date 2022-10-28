Cash reward now offered for information on missing 14-year-old Ann Arbor girl

The Ann Arbor Police Department issued an alert for missing teen Samyah Setin Nundley on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.

ANN ARBOR – Samyah Nundley has been missing since Wednesday, Oct. 19 when she reportedly left her home on Pheasant Run in the early morning hours.

The 14-year-old had left a note in which she mentioned self harm.

She has brown hair, is 5′2′' and weighs 135 lbs, according to an Ann Arbor Police Department release.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a $2,500 cash reward for information that leads to her location.

Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Tips can also be reported at www.1800speakup.org or on the free P3 mobile app.