Cash reward now offered for information on missing 14-year-old Ann Arbor girl

Samyah Nundley missing since Oct. 19

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

The Ann Arbor Police Department issued an alert for missing teen Samyah Setin Nundley on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. (Ann Arbor Police Department)

ANN ARBOR – Samyah Nundley has been missing since Wednesday, Oct. 19 when she reportedly left her home on Pheasant Run in the early morning hours.

The 14-year-old had left a note in which she mentioned self harm.

She has brown hair, is 5′2′' and weighs 135 lbs, according to an Ann Arbor Police Department release.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a $2,500 cash reward for information that leads to her location.

Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Tips can also be reported at www.1800speakup.org or on the free P3 mobile app.

Meredith has worked for WDIV since August 2017 and was voted one of Washtenaw County's best journalists in 2019 by eCurrent's readers. She covers the community of Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in International Broadcast Journalism from City University London, UK.

