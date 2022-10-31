Low cost community book sale returns to Ann Arbor this month

JLC Book Sale at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds in Ann Arbor.

ANN ARBOR – The JLC Book Sale returns to town Nov. 10-12 at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds.

The sale will feature up to 25,000 books, thousands of DVDs as well as audiobooks, video games, board games and puzzles.

Admission to the event is free and hours are 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

The sale is run by the Whalen family of Ann Arbor. In 2011, they began selling used books from their residence at Jay Lee Court on the city’s south side -- hence “JLC” Book Sale.

In 2019, the event was moved to a larger venue to accommodate the sheer volume of books and shoppers.

“My dad says he’s very happy to get his front lawn back,” organizer Todd Whalen told A4 ahead of the 2019 sale.

How it works

The family collects books from community members through a free service called Give My Books and sells them for low prices at their sales. They also operate a website year-round.

A grouping of books at the JLC Book Sale. (JLC Book Sale)

Pricing

Adult fiction/non-fiction books: $2

Children’s books: $1

DVD’s (not including seasons): $2

DVD’s (seasons and box sets): $4

Audiobooks: $3

Video Games (Xbox, Wii, Game Cube, Etc.): $4

Puzzles: $2

Board Games: $4

Shoppers may use cash or credit when making purchases.

The sale also features a 10% discount to teachers and homeschool families. To qualify for the discount, individuals are asked to bring proof of their status.

“Homeschoolers, get creative with your proof -- we will accept it,” reads the event’s Facebook page.

The JLC Book Sale will also be collecting funds for Food Gatherers at the event. Want to donate? Ask to leave a tip at check out -- all tips will go to the county’s food bank and food rescue program.

The Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds are located at 5045 Ann Arbor-Saline Rd.

For more information, visit JLCBookSale.com.