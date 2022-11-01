Blockage causes 200 gallons of sewage overflow from Ann Arbor manhole

ANN ARBOR – Around 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30, approximately 200 gallons of sewage flowed out of a manhole near the Cloverly Court area.

City of Ann Arbor officials wrote that the overflow was caused by a sewage pipe blockage made up of sealing materials coming from a private project.

The sewage drained into a catch basin and was vacuumed up by public works staff before it ran into a detention pond.

“The affected road and lawn area were cleaned and treated with a powdered lime to neutralize and accelerate the decomposition of any remaining sewage,” officials wrote in a sanitary notice.

The incident was reported to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.

Cloverly Court is near Stone School Road on Ann Arbor’s south side.

