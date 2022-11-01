Michigan basketball lands 4-star guard who decommitted from Ohio State 2 months ago

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - FEBRUARY 12: Head Basketball Coach Juwan Howard of the Michigan Wolverines talk with press after a college basketball game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Crisler Arena on February 12, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The Ohio State Buckeyes won the game 68-57 over the Michigan Wolverines. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Juwan Howard and the Michigan Wolverines men’s basketball team just landed a 2023 four-star recruit who recently decommitted from rival Ohio State two months ago.

George Washington III is a 6′2′ 170-pound combo guard out of Dayton, Ohio, with a repertoire of skills that can be pivotal for the growth of the men’s program since guard play is a must to compete at the elite level.

The Ohio native initially committed to the Buckeyes in November of 2021, and a year later, he flipped to the Wolverines.

The ninth-ranked shooting guard in the 2023 class listed the Buckeyes, Louisville, Wake Forest, Dayton, and Virginia as his destinations before joining the men in maize on Tuesday (Nov. 1).

Washington III will join fellow 2023 4-star big man Papa Kante who committed to Michigan on Oct. 20.

Kante, a 6′10″ big man out of Senegal who currently plays for South Kent School in Connecticut, is ranked 108th in his class and 14th best at the center position.