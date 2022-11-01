Michigan election results for Ann Arbor on Nov. 8, 2022

Here’s where you can find Michigan general election results for Ann Arbor on Nov. 8, 2022.
Ann Arbor Election Results
Candidate
Votes
%
Eric B. Lipson
00%
Christopher Taylor (D)
00%
Candidate
Votes
%
Barry Schumer
00%
Jamila James
00%
Rima Mohammad
00%
Jeremy Lapham
00%
Kai S. Cortina
00%
Lena Kauffman
00%
Susan Ward Schmidt
00%
Leslie Wilkins
00%
Andrew Spencer
00%
Alex Wood
00%
Paulette Metoyer
00%
Susan Baskett
00%
Jacinda Townsend Gides
00%
Candidate
Votes
%
Catherine Hadley
00%
Aidan Sova
00%
Jim Leija
00%
John Schaeffer
00%
Sara Duvall
00%
Sherrie A. Kossoudji
00%
Candidate
Votes
%
Yes
00%
No
00%