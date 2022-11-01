Washtenaw Community College hosting annual ceremony honoring veterans

ANN ARBOR – On Friday, Nov. 11, Washtenaw Community College will be hosting its annual Veterans Day celebration.

The event is free and open to the public and will kick off with a flag-raising at 7 a.m. in front of the Student Center building. At 10:30 a.m., the main ceremony will take place near the Wadhams Veterans Center on the second floor of the Student Center.

WCC currently has nearly 500 veteran students enrolled, who receive regular support services from the school, according to a release.

Its Student Veterans of America Club is active on campus and is led by Ann Arbor native Rebekah Spencer who served in the Army National Guard and the United States Army. She will be speaking during the event.

“The college and this state have incredible programs to make sure veterans don’t fall through the cracks when it comes to their educational goals,” Spencer said in a release. “The message I want people to understand is that it’s imperative for veterans to know they can make a comeback from a traumatic experience on deployments and it not come between them and their educational goals.”

WCC has partnered with the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to become a Michigan Connector school, bringing the Governor’s Challenge to Prevent Suicide Among Service Members, Veterans, and their Families to cities and towns across Michigan.

WCC is located at 4800 E. Huron River Drive.