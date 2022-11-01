You can donate unopened Halloween candy to Food Gatherers in Ann Arbor

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 17: Halloween candy is for sale at a Harris Teeter grocery store on October 17, 2022 in Washington, DC. According to the most recent inflation report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the price of Halloween candy is up over 13 percent compared to last year. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR – Maybe it was a great sale: Buy two get one free. Or maybe you anticipated more trick-or-treaters than turned up on a rainy Halloween night.

But the fact of the matter is: You have too much Halloween candy.

Whether you want to get rid of it so it will be put to good use or give it away before you consume it in its entirety, know that you do have an option.

Food Gatherers is now accepting donations of unopened Halloween candy.

It’s important to note that all donated candy must have the complete ingredient list printed on the wrapper or packaging. Full-size candy bars and unopened bags of bulk fun size candies feature the ingredient list; loose fun size candies do not.

If your candy is eligible for donation, it’s a great way to know it will be put to good use and shared with community members in need.

For more information about Food Gatherers, visit www.foodgatherers.org.