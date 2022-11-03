Hey job seekers! These Ann Arbor area law enforcement agencies are hiring

ANN ARBOR – Looking for a job serving your community?

Several Tree Town area law enforcement departments are recruiting future police officers and cadets to help them patrol Washtenaw County and fight crime.

Here’s which law enforcement agencies are hiring:

ANN ARBOR POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tree Town’s men and women in blue are currently accepting applications for four positions:

full-time police service specialist cadets

full-time police officers

part-time municipal safety officers

full-time community standards officer

Officers and cadets may work in the Ann Arbor Justice Center and Larcom City Hall. Starting pay ranges from $20-$28 per hour (unless salaried) depending on the position.

Check out position details on the A2 Jobs website here.

Those with questions should contact Sgt. Jaime Crawford at jcrawford@a2gov.org or at 734-794-6956.

WASHTENAW COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

The Sheriff’s Office is taking applications for part-time corrections officers to supervise and interact with inmates, conduct safety and security inspections and collaborate with support staff, among other duties.

Corrections officers must be able to work at least 12 hours per week, and will work up to 30 hours.

This position pays between $19.53-$31.23 per hour, according to the job ad.

Applicants must not have prior felonies, possess a valid driver’s license, meet Law Enforcement Information Network (LEIN) operator qualifications, be age 18 or older, and complete an approved Corrections Academy.

Find all the position details here.

YPSILANTI POLICE DEPARTMENT

Preserve law and order in the City of Ypsilanti as a full-time police officer.

Among their duties, officers are expected to patrol the city, respond to calls and complaints, prepare reports, transport prisoners and perform daily safety inspections.

Salaried police officers make $47,625 per year or up to $60,000 annually if considered a lateral hire.

Applicants must be U.S. citizens, have a valid Michigan Driver’s License and successfully completed the Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standard’s Police Certification Program. Those currently enrolled in a police academy can also apply.

Position details can be found here.