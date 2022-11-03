67º

Holiday studio sale featuring work by local artists returns to Ann Arbor’s Water Hill in December

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Turquoise topographic nesting bowls by artist Kate Tremel. (Kate Tremel)

ANN ARBOR – Local artist Kate Tremel is opening her home studio on Dec. 10-11 for the 13th Annual Artists Holiday Studio Sale.

The sale will take place from noon-5 p.m. both days at 627 Gott St in the Water Hill neighborhood.

Work by six professional local artisans will be for sale, including jewelry, book art, ceramics, glass and more.

The artists include:

Glass work by Larry Nisson of Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Larry Nisson)

Tremel is a lecturer at the University of Michigan and is a Cranbrook alumna.

According to an event release, the one-of-a-kind works would be “perfect as gifts for discerning friends and collectors in an inspiring and convivial setting” in which the artists will be present.

The show is part of the Ann Arbor Winter Art Tour, which showcases 10 sales by local artists in one weekend.

