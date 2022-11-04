54º

Ann Arbor rotary clubs aim to ‘send hunger packing’ on Saturday

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

ANN ARBOR – Around 150 volunteers are hoping to pack 30,000 meals for those facing food insecurity in under two hours.

Led by members of three Tree Town rotary clubs, participants will start making the “one-pot” meals at 9 a.m. at the Pioneer High School cafeteria on Saturday.

They will add rice, soy, dried vegetables, spices, vitamins and flavorings to empty bags in an assembly-line fashion. Each bag will be able to serve six adults or twelve children.

The meal packets are supported by $10,500 worth of donations and will be distributed both locally and internationally.

The “Send Hunger Packing” event is being coordinated by the Rotary Clubs of Ann Arbor North, Ann Arbor West and Ann Arbor, who are working with Southeast Michigan-based nonprofit Kids’ Coalition Against Hunger.

Pioneer High School is at 601 W. Stadium Blvd.

Learn more about the event here.

