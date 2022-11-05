Eastern Michigan University event delivers Thanksgiving meals to those in need

YPSILANTI, Mich. – More than 1,000 community members will receive Thanksgiving meals early through the “Thankful For You” event on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

Hosted by the Hundley Foundation, Eastern Michigan University and Chartwells Higher Education, the two-part “Thankful For You” event will see meals delivered by community partners and a Thanksgiving feast on Eastern’s campus.

EMU President James Smith, Hundley Foundation Board of Directors Vice-Chairman Samuel Estes and Ypsilanti Meals on Wheels will join volunteers in distributing meals to those in need.

“I’m excited to partner with my alma mater and Chartwells to lead such an important mission in spreading holiday cheer and providing hot meals to those in need,” Estes said in a release. “It is an absolute privilege to come back home to Metro Detroit and provide these much-needed meals to the less fortunate and let them know that we are here for them.”

Between 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Eastern’s Family Empowerment Program, Ypsilanti Housing Commission, Ypsilanti Senior Center, and Ypsilanti Meals on Wheels will receive meals to give to community members

At 4 p.m., there will be a traditional Thanksgiving feast on EMU’s campus along with a holiday-cooking demo, raffles and canned food drive.

EMU’s event is part of the national annual “Thank-Ful” event supported by Chartwells, a national food service management company that supports the Ypsilanti university’s dining operations.

“At EMU, we are always looking for ways to interact with our greater campus community, and Thank-Ful is a great moment to express our gratitude to each other,” said Chartwells resident district manager Ali Duceatt in the release. “Through Thank-Ful, students will have a unique opportunity to give thanks for what they have, celebrate their community, and share with those in need through food-focused give-back activities. This year, the impact will be even greater thanks to the generosity and spirit of the Hundley Foundation.”