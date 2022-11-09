Kindlefest holiday market set to return to Ann Arbor on Dec. 2

ANN ARBOR – Eat s’mores, drink traditional mulled wine and shop holiday treasures at Kerrytown’s beloved Kindlefest holiday market from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2.

The annual holiday market is returning full of cheer, shopping and food, but things might look a little different.

Festivities will be divided into two locations: the Ann Arbor Farmers Market and Fourth Avenue between Ann and Catherine streets.

The farmer’s market will host children’s activities, live music, smores kits, hot cocoa and fire pits.

“We shifted our focus away from having the vendors at the farmers market to providing a fun atmosphere for people to hang out at and socialize while shopping at the Kerrytown district shops,” wrote the Kerrytown District Association, which organizes and hosts the event, on the Kindlefest website.

Officials said that there will not be any food trucks or drink stalls at this year’s market.

Kerrytown shops will be open late and offering discounts.

Shops can migrate to the Main Street area after checking out Kerrytown for the annual Midnight Madness shopping event, which is running concurrently with Kindlefest.

Check out the event website here.

