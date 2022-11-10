United Way of Washtenaw County awards local organizations $200K in grants

A volunteer from the 2018 Women Build challenge. Photo | Habitat for Humanity of Huron Valley Facebook

ANN ARBOR – United Way of Washtenaw County awarded a total of $200,000 in grants to 14 local organizations that work to disrupt the impacts or racism, poverty and trauma.

The grants came from UWWC’s Opportunity Fund. The organizations that received funding include:

Avalon Housing

Community Resource Center

Food Gatherers

Foundations Preschool of Washtenaw County

Fresh Start Clubhouse

Growing Forward Together

Habitat for Humanity of Huron Valley

Housing Bureau for Seniors

Legacy Land Conservancy

Michigan Prison Doula Initiative

Neutral Zone

Peace Neighborhood Center

Stand with Trans

The Family Learning Institute

“Each year thousands of people in our community give to United Way through their workplaces, and this is just one more example of caring people coming together to create positive impact,” president & CEO of United Way Pam Smith said in a statement. “I sincerely appreciate the donors and workplaces who help raise these funds to invest into the community.”

A community review team decided which organizations would receive the UWWC grants after taking part in implicit bias training, according to a release.

The Opportunity Fund is funded 100% by UWWC’s annual campaign.

UWWC’s grant review committee received an unusually high volume of grant requests this year totaling more than $700,000, according to a release.

“The longstanding purpose of the Opportunity Fund is to resource new efforts to address our community’s most intractable issues and to support emerging organizations in our community,” vice president of Impact and Advocacy at UWWC Bridget Herrmann said in a statement.

“This year’s grantees reflect that commitment– over 50% of grantees have annual budgets under $500,000– and also include some of our long-standing local nonprofits.”