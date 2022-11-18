These locations in Washtenaw County are serving free Thanksgiving meals to those in need

ANN ARBOR – Several organizations and businesses throughout Washtenaw County are hosting food giveaways or free Thanksgiving meals for community members in need this holiday season.

The following locations will be hosting events on Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 24):

The Original Cottage Inn

Staff will provide free carry-out meals between 10 a.m.-2 p.m. No registration is necessary. The Original Cottage Inn is located at 512 E. William St. in Ann Arbor.

Trinity Health Michigan’s Chelsea Hospital

The hospital will provide a free meal to members of the community from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Registration is required to attend. To register, call the Chelsea Senior Center at 734-475-9242 by Friday, Nov. 18.

Delonis Center

Ann Arbor Vinyard will be handing out to-go meals in the Delonis Center parking lot between noon-1:30 p.m. No registration necessary.

The Delonis Center is located at 312 W. Huron St. in Ann Arbor.

St. Paul United Church of Christ

The church will be hosting a free community dinner with turkey bingo and live music at 1 p.m.

Those interested in attending are asked to call 734-429-7716 to let them know how many people in your party will be coming.

The church is located at 122 W. Michigan Ave. in Saline.

Hope Clinic

The organization will be hosting a free Thanksgiving meal for community members from 5-6 p.m. No registration is required.

The address for the event is 518 Harriet St. in Ypsilanti.