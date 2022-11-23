Crime Stoppers still offering reward for information about missing Ann Arbor teen

ANN ARBOR – Crime Stoppers of Michigan is still offering up to $2,500 for tips that help located Ann Arbor teen Samyah Setin Nundley.

Nundley, 14, has been missing since Wednesday, Oct. 19, when she was last seen leaving her home on Pheasant Run. She reportedly left a note talking about self-harm and was considered an endangered runaway.

The teenager was described by police in October as having brown hair, being 5′2′' and weighing 135 lbs.

Those with information about Nundley, or tips that could lead to her being located, can call Crime Stoppers at anonymously at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Tips can also be made online at www.1800speakup.org or through the free P3 mobile app.

Crime Stoppers first offered an award for information about Nundley back in October.