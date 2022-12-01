Attention shoppers! Check out these 4 holidays markets around Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – Support small businesses this holiday season by shopping at locally-organized holiday markets instead of big box stores.
Several small marketplaces have been put together by Ann Arbor area businesses and galleries showcasing products from artists, crafters, makers and bakers.
Here are 4 of our favorites:
CAHOOTS CAFE HOLIDAY MARKET
206 E. Huron St., Ann Arbor
- From 10 a.m.To 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, stop by Cahoots Cafe to grab a latter and gifts from small businesses. Pick up baked goods, pottery, fiber arts, prints, jewelry and ceramics.
CELEBRANDO UN ANO: EL MERCADO
217 W. Michigan Ave., Ypsilanti
- Bridge Community Cafe is hosting 10 local vendors from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, and between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10. Specific creators and goods have not yet been announced.
LIBERTY PLAZA HOLIDAY GIFT MARKET
310 S. Division St., Ann Arbor
- The inaugural market will happen in the heart of downtown from 5-9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2. Around 20 vendors will odder holiday decor, artisan goods, coffee and baked goods.
HOLIDAY ARTIST MARKET
118 N. Fourth Ave., Ann Arbor
- Work from more than 60 artists in Ann Arbor’s The Guild of Artists & Artisans will be shown at Gutman Gallery from Nov. 25 to Dec. 22. The gallery and store are open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.